Akbank Sanat continues its cultural and artistic activities in April through its social media channels under the umbrella of “Akbank Sanat at Your Home.” Bringing children together with the magical world of art, Akbank Sanat invites children to create art in April with its fun and creative workshops. The workshops that children can attend with materials at home, on their own or with the support of parents under the guidance of Children’s Workshops art teacher Barış Karayazgan, will be released on Akbank Sanat’s YouTube channel on Saturdays.

Among the workshops are "Make Your Own Book," "Book Writing and Book Illustration," "Toy Sculpture Activity," "Make Music at Home – Model Activity," "Making Cartoons at Home – Picture / Animation Activity," "Upcycling Paper Sculpture Activity," "Mobile Sculpture Activity," "Do it at Home: Fun Giant Weaving," "Do it at home: Mimar Sinan and Architecture," "Do it at Home: Collage Figures," "Build a Museum at Home – Model Activity," "Something is Wrong at Home! – Picture Activity," "Sock Sculptures that do not Smell at Home! – Fabric / Sewing Activity," "Let's Go Crazy at Home! – Portrait from Food," "Make Your Own Book at Home! – Book Writing and Book Illustration Activity," "Make Dough First and then Sculpture at Home – Salt Dough Sculpture Activity," "From dark to light at home! – Pastel Scraping Painting Activity," "Make Bookmarkers at Home – Bookmarker activity," "Make Cartoons at Home! – Picture / Animation Activity" and "Make Miniature Figures at Home! – Miniature Painting Activity."

Also, every Saturday during April, the 4-6 Age Mini Exercise Series, which will be given by the dancer and choreographer Bengi Yörük, one of the trainers at Akbank Sanat’s Dance Workshop, will be shared on the YouTube channel of Akbank Sanat. The Mini Exercise Series, which consists of stretching exercises that work the head, shoulders, spine, hips, legs, feet and arms, is based on the principle that the parents pause the video and direct the child before each movement and aim to have a good time together.