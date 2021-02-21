Harsh winter, Pablo Hasel and Mars: Top pictures of the week

People feed swans on the bank of a water reservoir of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (KhNPP) near the town of Ostroh, Ukraine, Feb. 16, 2021. The reservoir, which was turned into a local tourist spot, attracts dozens of swans every winter as it never freezes over due to the warm waters discharged from the plant.
A demonstrator throws a bottle as a fire burns during a protest against the arrest of Catalan rap singer Pablo Hasel, after he was given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs, in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 18, 2021.
Police officers clash with demonstrators as supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel demand his release in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 17, 2021.
The first images arrive moments after NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, U.S., Feb. 18, 2021.
A snowman is pictured with the Parthenon atop the Athenian Acropolis hill in the background as Greece is hit by the heaviest snowfall in over a decade, Feb. 16, 2021.
Demonstrators march to commemorate the first anniversary of the Hanau shootings on Feb. 20, 2021, in Berlin, Germany. On Feb. 19, 2020, a local far-right extremist named Tobias Rathjen shot dead nine people of immigrant descent at two bars in the western German city of Hanau before killing his mother and shooting himself. People marked the anniversary at gatherings across Germany. Critics, as well as family members of victims, claim unanswered questions about the tragedy remain and are demanding authorities conduct a more thorough investigation.
Members of the Gevaş Public Health Center vaccination team walk through the snow to vaccinate a resident with the Chinese Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine during a house call in the village of Kayalar, in Van, Turkey, Feb. 11, 2021. Since shipments of the Sinovac vaccine arrived in Turkey on Dec. 30, 2020, medical teams across the country have been going house to house to administer it to elderly and vulnerable citizens.
Japan's Naomi Osaka kisses her Australian Open trophy as she celebrates after winning her final match against American competitor Jennifer Brady, Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 20, 2021.
Wind shapes newly fallen snow into interesting patterns around tufts of grass in Scissortail Park during record-breaking cold weather in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, U.S., Feb. 15, 2021.
