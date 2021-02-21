Harsh winter, Pablo Hasel and Mars: Top pictures of the week

Demonstrators march to commemorate the first anniversary of the Hanau shootings on Feb. 20, 2021, in Berlin, Germany. On Feb. 19, 2020, a local far-right extremist named Tobias Rathjen shot dead nine people of immigrant descent at two bars in the western German city of Hanau before killing his mother and shooting himself. People marked the anniversary at gatherings across Germany. Critics, as well as family members of victims, claim unanswered questions about the tragedy remain and are demanding authorities conduct a more thorough investigation.

(Getty Images)