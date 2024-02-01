Renowned for his charismatic presence on stage and dazzling vocal performances, Mexican tenor Alejandro Del Angel, acclaimed as the "shining tenor" and an "extraordinary singer" by critics, is set to mesmerize the Istanbulities with the "Rome Carnival" on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall (CRR). Accompanied by the CRR Symphony Orchestra, the talented Italian conductor Jacobo Brusa will lead the orchestra in this exceptional concert.

Alejandro Del Angel's enchanting tenor voice and Brusa's dynamic orchestral direction will bring to life Hector Berlioz's historic "Roman Carnival Overture." This composition vividly portrays the festive carnival atmosphere of grand Lenten celebrations in Rome through music. The concert repertoire spans a wide range, from the deep and moving arias of Giuseppe Verdi to the unforgettable works of renowned composers such as Francesco Cilea, Gaetano Donizetti, Pietro Mascagni and Georges Bizet.

Italian conductor Jacobo Brusa. (Photo courtesy of CRR)

During the concert, Alejandro Del Angel will grace the stage with selections from Verdi's operas, including "Don Carlos," "La Traviata," "Luisa Miller" and "Rigoletto." The performance will also feature arias from Francesco Cilea's "L'Arlesiana," Gaetano Donizetti's "L'elisir d'amore" ("The Elixir of Love") and "Lucia di Lammermoor," Pietro Mascagni's "Cavalleria Rusticana," and Georges Bizet's "Carmen."

The repertoire will further showcase Neapolitan songs like Salvatore Cardillo's "Core’ngrato," Eduardo di Capua's "O Sole Mio" and Ernesto de Curtis's "Tu ca nun chiagne," bringing the spirit of Italian music to Istanbul.