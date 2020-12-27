COVID, eruption and winter: Top pictures of the week

Police officers try to control hundreds of people gathered at the Jomo Kenyatta Public Beach on Christmas Day, in Mombasa, Kenya, Dec. 25, 2020. Despite the World Health Organization's (WHO) guidelines, many of the holidaymakers had no masks on their faces or kept social distance which might increase the COVID-19 pandemic infections. The public beach had been closed down during this year's Easter holidays due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was recently opened to members of the public.

(AP Photo)