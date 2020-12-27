COVID, eruption and winter: Top pictures of the week

Smoke rises from a fire at migrant camp Lipa, Dec 23, 2020, near Bihac in western Bosnia. A huge fire broke out at a migrant camp in northwestern Bosnia which has been in the focus of rights groups because of poor conditions in the tent facility. Thick black smoke could be seen rising Wednesday from parts of the Lipa camp near the Croatian border which currently houses some 1,200 migrants.
Trucks are parked in Dover, whilst the Port remains closed, in Kent, England, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Trucks waiting to get out of Britain backed up for miles and people were left stranded at airports as dozens of countries around the world slapped tough travel restrictions on the U.K. because of a new and seemingly more contagious strain of the coronavirus in England.
Police officers try to control hundreds of people gathered at the Jomo Kenyatta Public Beach on Christmas Day, in Mombasa, Kenya, Dec. 25, 2020. Despite the World Health Organization's (WHO) guidelines, many of the holidaymakers had no masks on their faces or kept social distance which might increase the COVID-19 pandemic infections. The public beach had been closed down during this year's Easter holidays due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was recently opened to members of the public.
