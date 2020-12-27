Daily Sabah logo

COVID, eruption and winter: Top pictures of the week

Dec 27, 2020 11:18 am +03 +03:00

A man queues to fill an oxygen tank for a relative due to an increase in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection rates in Mexico, outside a medical supply store in Mexico City, Dec. 21, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

In this photo provided by the National Park Service, people watch an eruption from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on the Big Island on Dec. 20, 2020. The volcano shot steam and an ash cloud into the atmosphere which lasted about an hour, an official with the National Weather Service said.

(AP Photo)

Workers place an ice block onto an ice structure at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, Dec. 16, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Smoke rises from a fire at migrant camp Lipa, Dec 23, 2020, near Bihac in western Bosnia. A huge fire broke out at a migrant camp in northwestern Bosnia which has been in the focus of rights groups because of poor conditions in the tent facility. Thick black smoke could be seen rising Wednesday from parts of the Lipa camp near the Croatian border which currently houses some 1,200 migrants.

(AP Photo)

Trucks are parked in Dover, whilst the Port remains closed, in Kent, England, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Trucks waiting to get out of Britain backed up for miles and people were left stranded at airports as dozens of countries around the world slapped tough travel restrictions on the U.K. because of a new and seemingly more contagious strain of the coronavirus in England.

(AP Photo)

Emergency personnel work near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.

(AP Photo)

A sled on the partially frozen Lake Çıldır in Turkey’s eastern provinces Kars and Ardahan.

(AA Photo)

A farmer's son sleeps on a tractor at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India, Dec. 23, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A man rows his boat amid a dense fog to cross the Narmada river during a cold winter morning, at Gwarighat, about 15 kilometerss from Jabalpur, India, Dec. 25, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

Police officers try to control hundreds of people gathered at the Jomo Kenyatta Public Beach on Christmas Day, in Mombasa, Kenya, Dec. 25, 2020. Despite the World Health Organization's (WHO) guidelines, many of the holidaymakers had no masks on their faces or kept social distance which might increase the COVID-19 pandemic infections. The public beach had been closed down during this year's Easter holidays due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was recently opened to members of the public.

(AP Photo)

Ishak Pasha Palace covered in snow in the Doğubeyazıt district of Turkey’s eastern province Ağrı.

(AA Photo)

The Eiffel Tower is reflected in a puddle as a man runs, Paris, Dec. 24, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

Birds fly as a rainbow is seen in the sky above Harpenden, Britain, Dec. 23, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

