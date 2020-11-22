Ziraat Bank Çukurambar Art Gallery houses a special collection of works from renowned sculptors and painters, this time exhibiting the works of world-famous painter Devrim Erbil. The exhibition of paintings, titled "New Paintings – New Touches" by Erbil, who is often referred to as "the poet of painting" and was awarded the Presidential Culture and Arts Grand awards in the field of art, has opened its doors in the capital Ankara.

Professor Kıymet Giray, the curator of the exhibition, provided further explanation about the works included in the show that Erbil specifically designed for 2020. Pointing out that the exhibition consists of pieces painted during the pandemic, Giray said: "At the start of the pandemic we were confined to our homes. People working at home during isolation had good outcomes. This is what Erbil has also done. He spent the isolation period in Bodrum and continued to produce. These paintings are very important to him.”

“We present the pieces which Erbil has worked on for over seven months in an extremely isolated environment. The exhibition’s name ‘new touches’ refers to the artist’s different materials. We see carpets, authentic prints, an ivory composition, mother of pearl inlaid pieces et cetera in this exhibit,” she said.

“New Paintings – New Touches” is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until Feb. 28, 2021.