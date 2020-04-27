The program for the 24th International Ankara Jazz Festival, which will be held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been announced.

The festival, which kicks off Thursday, will be the world's first online jazz festival, according to a statement by the Jazz Society of Turkey, the event's organizer.

The first band to perform in this year's festival on Thursday is the Air Force Command Jazz Eagles Orchestra. On Friday, Rustam Rahmedov Trio and Cem Önertürk will take the stage, while musician and presenter Ayhan Sicimoğlu will host a conversation, "On Latin Music," with festival attendees.

Other artists who are joining the 24th edition of the festival include Dutch jazz vocalist and pianist Ruben Hein, and American singer-songwriter Aimee Allen.

The 10-day event will be broadcast on the Jazz Society's YouTube channel through May 9. To view the full program, visit the Ankara Jazz Festival's website.