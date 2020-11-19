Daily Sabah logo

Istanbul: The city of cats

Nov 19, 2020 1:42 pm +03 +03:00

Istanbul is known as the "City of Cats" and sometimes referred to as "Catstanbul." Hundreds of thousands of cats have roamed the metropolis for millenniums.

A cat is seen in a window in front of the dome of a mosque, in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 18, 2017.

(Getty Images)

The city's streets are lined with food and water bowls and small cat houses placed by residents in a communal effort to look after the street cats.

A kitten plays with a feather in a park in Istanbul, Turkey, Aug. 8, 2018.

(Getty Images)

In Islam, cats are considered ritually clean animals and the only animal to be permitted to enter the Great Mosque of Mecca. There are many stories in the history books referencing the Prophet Muhammad's love of cats.

A cat walks along the shoreline of the Bosporus in Istanbul, Turkey, Aug. 8, 2018.

(Getty Images)

In 2016, a documentary film "Kedi," meaning cat in Turkish, which followed the daily life of a group of cats in the city, grossed more than $4 million at the box office, making it one of the highest-grossing foreign language films to date.

A cat yawns in the normally crowded but now mostly deserted garden outside Sultan Ahmed or the Blue Mosque hours after the two-day curfew declared by the government to slow the coronavirus spread, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2020.

(AP Photo)

As curfews were implemented, the Istanbul municipality sent out workers in protective suits to feed the street cats all around the city.

A worker spreads some kibble at Sultanahmet Square, Istanbul, Turkey, April 9, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

The shenanigans of cats are not limited to the streets of Istanbul, however. Sports events get crashed as well. Here a cat wanders along the touchline during the UEFA Cup Final between Shakhtar Donetsk and Werder Bremen at the Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey, May 20, 2009.

(Getty Images)

This was not the first and probably won't be the last of such appearances at sporting events – or any other event for that matter.

A cat enters the field of play during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Beşiktaş and Bayern Munchen at Vodafone Park, Istanbul, Turkey, March 14, 2018.

(Getty Images)

A cat sleeps at the entrance to an apartment building in Istanbul, Turkey, Aug. 8, 2018.

(Getty Images)

As public transportation lies deserted during a 48-hour curfew to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the cats take over the city, which already belongs to them.

A stray cat sits in Taksim metro station in Istanbul, Turkey, April 18, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Ayşe Şelta, 60, takes care of cats and puts food out for them in the courtyard of the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, April 8, 2020.

(Getty Images)

A cat is seen in an empty street in the usually busy Eminönü district of Istanbul, Turkey, April 1, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Backdropped by the iconic Sultan Ahmed Mosque, better known as the Blue Mosque, a cat lies on the deserted plaza in Istanbul, Turkey, April 24, 2020, during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

A street cat sits on a table sealed off from customers at Istanbul's famous Pierre Loti cafe in Istanbul, Turkey, March 28, 2020.

(Getty Images)

A cat sits in Maçka Park in Istanbul, Turkey, May 20, 2020.

(Getty Images)

A street cat walks past chairs and tables sealed off to customers at Istanbul's famous Pierre Loti cafe in Istanbul, Turkey, March 28, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Cats roam around the empty Maçka Park in Istanbul, Turkey, May 20, 2020.

(Getty Images)

A cat looks out from an electronics store in Istanbul, Turkey, Aug. 7, 2018.

(Getty Images)

A cat waits to enter a shop in Istanbul, Turkey, Aug. 7, 2018.

(Getty Images)

A cat rests on books at a bookstore in central Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 25, 2018.

A cat sits in front of a shop window as the store owner restocks the shelves in Istanbul's famous Grand Bazaar after it reopened after being closed for weeks due to the spread of the coronavirus, in Istanbul, Turkey, June 1, 2020.

(Getty Images)

A stray cat sits on a chair at a Starbucks store in Istanbul, Turkey, March 14, 2017.

(Getty Images)

A group of kittens plays on the porch of a restaurant located in the Sultanahmet district of Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 5, 2012.

(Getty Images)

A stray cat eats on a doorstep in Istanbul, Turkey, March 14, 2017.

(Getty Images)

Two stray cats fight on a doorstep in Istanbul, Turkey, March 14, 2017.

(Getty Images)

A cat looks out from a store as people walk along Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul, Turkey, March 13, 2017.

(Getty Images)

A cat sits next to fish caught from the Bosporus in Istanbul, Turkey, Aug. 7, 2018.

(Getty Images)

A cat is seen inside the historic Vezir Han in Istanbul, Turkey, May 10, 2017.

(Getty Images)

A cat looks out over a street in Istanbul, Turkey, Aug. 6, 2018.

(Getty Images)

