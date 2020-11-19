Istanbul: The city of cats

In Islam, cats are considered ritually clean animals and the only animal to be permitted to enter the Great Mosque of Mecca. There are many stories in the history books referencing the Prophet Muhammad's love of cats.
A cat walks along the shoreline of the Bosporus in Istanbul, Turkey, Aug. 8, 2018.
In 2016, a documentary film "Kedi," meaning cat in Turkish, which followed the daily life of a group of cats in the city, grossed more than $4 million at the box office, making it one of the highest-grossing foreign language films to date.
A cat yawns in the normally crowded but now mostly deserted garden outside Sultan Ahmed or the Blue Mosque hours after the two-day curfew declared by the government to slow the coronavirus spread, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2020.
This was not the first and probably won't be the last of such appearances at sporting events – or any other event for that matter.
A cat enters the field of play during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Beşiktaş and Bayern Munchen at Vodafone Park, Istanbul, Turkey, March 14, 2018.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.