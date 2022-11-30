The Anna Laudel art gallery hosts prominent artist Mehmet Sinan Kuran's comprehensive solo exhibition titled "Nowhere," the continuation of the artist’s posthumous exhibition.

Taking its visitors on a journey that makes them question the possibilities in life, the exhibition includes works that were produced using different techniques and materials such as drawings, sculptures, paintings, ceramics, light boxes, glasses, collected objects and installations. Kuran also reverses Nietzsche's portrayal of the transition from childhood to old age.

In the selection that recalls "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" movie, the artist accompanies the visitors on this life journey where science fiction, myth and ritualistic beliefs are blended. In the universe where the artist renders the context of time and space stagnant, the person who has reached superconsciousness experiences a lot and becomes childish as he gets older and finds peace.

Referring to the concept of "memento mori," which means "remember that you will die" in Latin, Kuran questions the value of mortality and the end of life. In the exhibition, the layers of the soul, the importance of life phases and the sharp reality between life and death are tackled with great obscurity.

On three floors respectively titled earth, sky and sea, the exhibition invites its visitors to a colorful and exciting journey, conveying the concept of death in a very cheerful, lively and unexpected festival.

The exhibition can be visited until Dec. 4.