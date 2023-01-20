A Netflix remake of the anti-war classic epic "All Quiet On The Western Front" tied as the most-nominated foreign language film in British cinema history for the British Academy Film Awards, overtaking other award season favorites and leading the pack with 14 nominations.

The film, directed by German filmmaker Edward Berger and based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, has received nods for top gongs including best film, best director and best film not in the English language.

Its string of nominations means it equals the 2000s "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" as the film not in the English language with the most nominations in Bafta's history.

In a statement, Berger, who also produced and co-wrote the movie, said: "We are speechless and overwhelmed. It’s an enormous honor to be acknowledged by the British Film Academy.

"That the film has resonated with so many people is a testament to Erich Maria Remarque’s extraordinary book, written 100 years ago and yet, sadly, still relevant today. It was our north star. The novel's powerful anti-war message unites us, no matter which country we live in.

"We are indebted to our incredible creative team – each person was an integral part of the whole and turned the film into what it is now. Thank you so much, Bafta. We are deeply humbled."

Oscar-winner Martin McDonagh’s "The Banshees Of Inisherin" and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s "Everything Everywhere All At Once" follows closely behind with ten nominations each.

Both films have also received nods for best film, with Baz Luhrmann’s "Elvis" and Todd Field’s "Tar" rounding off the five-strong list.

"The Banshees Of Inisherin" has also earned Irish actor Colin Farrell his first Bafta film nomination in the leading actor category, for his role in the black comedy-drama in which he stars alongside Brendan Gleeson.

Brendan Gleeson (L) and Colin Farrell, in a scene from the film "The Banshees of Inisherin." (AP Photo)

The film, set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland, sees Farrell’s character devastated when his friend, played by Gleeson, puts an end to their lifelong friendship.

Its other nominations include outstanding British film, best director, best original screenplay and best-supporting actor for Irish stars Gleeson and Barry Keoghan as well as best supporting actress for Irish actress Kerry Condon.

However, Farrell will face tough competition for the leading actor award as he is joined in the category by Austin Butler for "Elvis," Brendan Fraser for "The Whale," Paul Mescal for "Aftersun," Bill Nighy for "Living" and Daryl McCormack for "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande."

The leading actress prize will also be hotly contested as the nominations include Cate Blanchett for "Tar," Viola Davis for "The Woman King," Michelle Yeoh for "Everything Everywhere All At Once," Dame Emma Thompson for "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande," Ana de Armas for "Blonde" and Danielle Deadwyler for "Till."

The nominations for the quirky science-fiction thriller "Everything Everywhere All At Once" also include the best director and best original screenplay.

Alongside Yeoh, other members of its star-studded cast have also received nominations, with Jamie Lee Curtis picking up one for supporting actress and Ke Huy Quan for supporting actor.

Luhrmann’s biopic about Elvis Presley starring Butler appears in nine categories and "Tar," starring Blanchett as the fictional complicated genius conductor of a German orchestra, receives five nods.

"Aftersun," "The Batman," "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande," "Top Gun: Maverick" and "The Whale" have all received four nominations, respectively.

It was announced on Tuesday that Emma Mackey and Aimee Lou Wood of "Sex Education," Naomi Ackie, who recently portrayed Whitney Houston in Sony's musical biopic "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," Sheila Atim of "The Woman King" and McCormack of "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande" have all been nominated for the EE Rising Star Award.

The category is the only one at the Bafta film awards which is voted for by the public and previous winners include Lashana Lynch, Bukky Bakray, John Boyega, James McAvoy, Kristen Stewart and Tom Hardy.

Stephanie Hsu (L), Michelle Yeoh (C) and Ke Huy Quan, in a scene from the film "Everything Everywhere All At Once." (AP Photo)

Alongside McCormack, four former Rising Star contenders are also nominated: Carey Mulligan, Eddie Redmayne, Barry Keoghan and Michael Ward – who won the gong in 2020.

Jane Millichip, who took over the role as Bafta chief executive from Amanda Berry, said she is "very excited" about the upcoming ceremony.

This year the event will move to the Royal Festival Hall from its previous location of the Royal Albert Hall, which had hosted the award show since 2017.

She told the PA news agency: "We're evolving the television broadcast in that we have a studio within the Royal Festival Hall which will be anchored by presenter Alison Hammond and Richard E Grant will be our host in the ceremony."

"We want an upbeat, warm ceremony that is celebratory. The purpose of setting up the Bafta studio within the Royal Festival Hall is to ensure also that we concentrate on the viewing public at home," she added.

"We want to make sure that the television coverage is entertaining, representative of the ceremony and celebratory."

Actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh announced the nominations via a live broadcast from Bafta 195 Piccadilly in London.

The 2023 Baftas ceremony will be held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 19.