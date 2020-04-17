The application period for the 20th International Frankfurt Turkish Film Festival, organized by the Intercultural Transfer Association, has begun.

The festival will be held in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 1-6 with the contributions of Turkey's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

In addition to film screenings, the festival will host filmmakers in three different competitions, including the “Turkish Films Feature Film Competition Through the Eyes of German Filmmakers” and the "Inter-University Short Film Competition.” Documentarists will compete for the best documentary award in the “Documentary Competition,” which will be held for the first time this year.

Applications for the “Turkish Films Feature Film Competition Through the Eyes of German Filmmakers” and the “Documentary Competition” can be sent to serapla@yahoo.com until April 30, and for the "Inter-University Short Film Competition” to haticeaskininfo@gmail.com until May 15.

The program for the festival, chaired by Hüseyin Sıtkı, will be announced at a later date.