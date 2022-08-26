Life at sea aboard a migrant rescue ship

Around 30 nautical miles off the coast of Italy's Sicily, 99 migrants are awaiting an update on their future after days at sea as nearby nations discuss who should receive them.
Migrants on board the Open Arms Uno rescue boat watch as the Italian Guardia Costiera arrives to transfer Mohamed, who is suffering from an intestinal hemorrhage, to the island of Lampedusa, in the central Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 19, 2022.
David Llado, head of mission on the Open Arms Uno, told Reuters Malta had rejected a request to dock and Italy told the Spanish-flagged ship to sort out the situation via Spanish state channels.
Italian Guardia Costiera members shift Mohamed, a migrant suffering from an intestinal hemorrhage, onto another boat in the Mediterranean Sea near the island of Lampedusa, Aug. 19, 2022.
But the situation on deck was "worsening by the hour," Llato said. "Tension is increasing rapidly due to the uncertainty around why we are not being given a port to disembark all these people."
A migrant looks at his mobile phone on board the Open Arms Uno rescue boat in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 18, 2022.
The Italian government declined to comment while the Spanish Transport Ministry said that it had not received any request from Open Arms to dock in a Spanish port.
Staff members prepare to transfer Mohamed, who is suffering from an intestinal hemorrhage, to a coast guard boat in the Mediterranean Sea, close to the island of Lampedusa, Italy, Aug. 19, 2022.
Nearly 25,000 people have lost their lives or disappeared since 2014 trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, including more than 1,100 so far this year, according to data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
A migrant out looks at the sea from the Open Arms Uno rescue boat in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 18, 2022.
