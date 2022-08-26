Life at sea aboard a migrant rescue ship

Around 30 nautical miles off the coast of Italy's Sicily, 99 migrants are awaiting an update on their future after days at sea as nearby nations discuss who should receive them.

Migrants on board the Open Arms Uno rescue boat watch as the Italian Guardia Costiera arrives to transfer Mohamed, who is suffering from an intestinal hemorrhage, to the island of Lampedusa, in the central Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 19, 2022.

Reuters