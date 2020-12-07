The application period has opened for the sixth edition of the International Calligraphy Competition held by Albaraka Türk, a successful participation bank that has forayed into culture and arts as well.

The competition has been organized every three years since 2005 within the scope of the bank’s cultural events. The application deadline for the next edition, which will be organized under the theme of “society and good morality” is April 15.

Details of the competition are available on its website. The competition's jury is made up of world-renowned veteran calligraphers, including Uğur Derman, Hasan Çelebi, Hüsrev Subaşı, Savaş Çevik, Ali Toy, Mehmed Özçay and Davut Bektaş.

Considered one of the most prestigious calligraphy contests in the world, the competition is anticipated to attract a large number of domestic and foreign calligraphers. The winners at various ranks will receive awards totaling TL 600,000 ($76,689).

The Albaraka Türk International Calligraphy Competition facilitates the formation of an international art network with the participation of many artists from across the world. The competition, which centers on a different theme each edition, has been held under the themes of “the search for absolute beauty,” “solidarity and benevolence,” “justice and rightful due,” and most recently in 2017, “prayer.”