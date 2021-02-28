Protests, Etna and ice: Top pictures of the week

Flames and smoke billowing from Mt. Etna tower over the city of Pedara, Sicily, Wednesday night, Feb. 24, 2021, seen from the southern side of the volcano. Europe's most active volcano has been steadily erupting since last week, belching smoke, ash and fountains of red-hot lava.
Caterina Salvi, 90, waits for a visitor inside a protective inflatable plastic tunnel at the Martino Zanchi nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, northern Italy, Feb. 24, 2021. The protective tunnel was set up to allow residents to have personal contact with their families and still stay safe while respecting COVID-19 precautions.
A tourist visits the Oktyabrskaya cave of the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 20, 2021.
A man throws a bouquet of flowers at a national police station during a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. The imprisonment of Pablo Hasel for inciting terrorism and refusing to pay a fine after having insulted the country's monarch has triggered a social debate and street protests.
