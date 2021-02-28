Daily Sabah logo

Protests, Etna and ice: Top pictures of the week

by Agencies Feb 28, 2021 11:40 am +03 +03:00

Flames and smoke billowing from Mt. Etna tower over the city of Pedara, Sicily, Wednesday night, Feb. 24, 2021, seen from the southern side of the volcano. Europe's most active volcano has been steadily erupting since last week, belching smoke, ash and fountains of red-hot lava.

(AP Photo)

Large streams of red-hot lava flow as Mount Etna continues to erupt, as seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy Feb. 23, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A mosque in Baku pictured as heavy winter storms hit Azerbaijan covering the country in thick snow, Feb 23, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Caterina Salvi, 90, waits for a visitor inside a protective inflatable plastic tunnel at the Martino Zanchi nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, northern Italy, Feb. 24, 2021. The protective tunnel was set up to allow residents to have personal contact with their families and still stay safe while respecting COVID-19 precautions.

(AP Photo)

Snow covers the surroundings of a one-story single house during winter in Turkey's eastern Mus province on Feb. 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Migrating Cranes flock at the Hula Lake conservation area, north of the Sea of Galilee, in northern Israel, Feb. 24, 2021. More than half a billion birds of some 400 different species pass through the Jordan Valley to Africa before returning to Europe during the year.

(AP Photo)

A tourist visits the Oktyabrskaya cave of the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 20, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man throws a bouquet of flowers at a national police station during a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. The imprisonment of Pablo Hasel for inciting terrorism and refusing to pay a fine after having insulted the country's monarch has triggered a social debate and street protests.

(AP Photo)

Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival in the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan Feb. 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators march holding a banner reading "you have taught us that being peaceful is useless" during a protest condemning the arrest of rap artist Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 21, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Models wearing wedding gowns prepare for the catwalk, with street traffic reflected in a window of the Ara Pacis, during fashion week show in downtown Rome, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo)

(AP Photo)

