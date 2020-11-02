The 5th International Turkey Arabic Book and Culture Days will be held online between Nov. 6 and 12.

Met with great enthusiasm since it was first launched, this year's program will be held with the theme of "Mawarannahr (Transoxiana): The Wellspring of Knowledge." The event welcomes users from across the world to its website, Youtube channel and social media accounts.

The International Turkey Arabic Book and Culture Days will feature all of its activities on its website, including seminars, conferences, panels, book giveaways, exhibitions and competitions.

Just as in previous years, many distinguished scholars, academics, authors and publishers of the Islamic world will participate in the event.

These minds will come together to share their common heritage, culture and knowledge with readers through live broadcasts over Zoom and YouTube. The strengthening of brotherhood within religion and language as well as the sharing of scholarly heritage will be at the forefront of the event.

The event aims to ensure Turkey is better recognized in the field by bringing together, through a Turkish organization, the existing accumulation of scholarly knowledge and cultural heritage of the Islamic world. The event shines a spotlight on the importance of the Arabic language, the Turkish civilization and the heritage of knowledge.

Organized by the Writers Union of Turkey's (TYB) Istanbul Branch, backed by the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey, the fifth installment will bring together scholars from numerous countries, including Turkey, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Sudan, Qatar, Kuwait, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, India and Pakistan.