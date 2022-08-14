Red Bull Flugtag 2022 Türkiye tests wannabe pilots' wings

Red Bull Flugtag, where ideas take flight, gives all creative minds and fearless pilots the opportunity to make their dreams come true, and Istanbul's entertaining installment was held at Caddebostan Beach on Aug. 14. The heroes of the sky immerse themselves in the wind of the ramp and then the cool waters below with their handmade aircraft.

A "pilot" takes a leap with their homemade aircraft near Caddebostan Beach, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2022.

DHA