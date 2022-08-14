Red Bull Flugtag 2022 Türkiye tests wannabe pilots' wings

Red Bull Flugtag, where ideas take flight, gives all creative minds and fearless pilots the opportunity to make their dreams come true, and Istanbul's entertaining installment was held at Caddebostan Beach on Aug. 14. The heroes of the sky immerse themselves in the wind of the ramp and then the cool waters below with their handmade aircraft.
A "pilot" takes a leap with their homemade aircraft near Caddebostan Beach, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2022.
The Istanbul Red Bull event limits the human-powered flying machines' design to no longer than 6 meters (19.5 feet) from wing to wing and a maximum of 8 meters from nose to tail. The craft and pilot cannot exceed 180 kilograms (around 400 pounds).
A "pilot" leaps out of their homemade aircraft before it hits the water, near Caddebostan Beach, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2022.
The first Red Bull Flugtag competition was held in 1992 in Vienna, Austria, and it was so popular that it has been held annually since and in over 35 cities around the world.
A participant lands in the water with their flying machine during the Red Bull Flugtag in Caddebostan, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2022.
