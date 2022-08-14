Daily Sabah logo

Red Bull Flugtag 2022 Türkiye tests wannabe pilots' wings

by Daily Sabah with Agencies Aug 14, 2022 6:06 pm +03 +03:00

Red Bull Flugtag, where ideas take flight, gives all creative minds and fearless pilots the opportunity to make their dreams come true, and Istanbul's entertaining installment was held at Caddebostan Beach on Aug. 14. The heroes of the sky immerse themselves in the wind of the ramp and then the cool waters below with their handmade aircraft.

A "pilot" takes a leap with their homemade aircraft near Caddebostan Beach, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2022.

DHA

The Istanbul Red Bull event limits the human-powered flying machines' design to no longer than 6 meters (19.5 feet) from wing to wing and a maximum of 8 meters from nose to tail. The craft and pilot cannot exceed 180 kilograms (around 400 pounds).

A "pilot" leaps out of their homemade aircraft before it hits the water, near Caddebostan Beach, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2022.

AA

Participation is open to any team who registers and complies with the event's requirements. Most competitors enter for the entertainment value, and the flying machines rarely fly at all.

An aerial view of Red Bull's set up at Caddebostan Beach, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2022.

DHA

The flying machines are usually launched off a pier about 9 meters (30 feet) high into the sea or body of water.

A participant launches their flying machine off the pier during the Red Bull Flugtag in Caddebostan, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2022.

AA

The first Red Bull Flugtag competition was held in 1992 in Vienna, Austria, and it was so popular that it has been held annually since and in over 35 cities around the world.

A participant lands in the water with their flying machine during the Red Bull Flugtag in Caddebostan, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2022.

AA

A participant lands in the water with their flying machine during the Red Bull Flugtag in Caddebostan, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2022.

AA

A participant lands in the water with their flying machine during the Red Bull Flugtag in Caddebostan, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2022.

AA

A participant launches their flying machine off the pier during the Red Bull Flugtag in Caddebostan, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2022.

DHA

A participant dressed like sushi heads toward the water in their flying machine during the Red Bull Flugtag in Caddebostan, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2022.

AA

A Red Bull stunt plane flies over the Red Bull Flugtag event in Caddebostan, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2022.

AA

A participant launches their flying machine off the pier during the Red Bull Flugtag in Caddebostan, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2022.

DHA

A participant prepares to launch their flying machine off the pier during the Red Bull Flugtag in Caddebostan, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2022.

AA

A participant launches their flying machine off the pier during the Red Bull Flugtag in Caddebostan, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2022.

AA

An aerial view of Red Bull's set up at Caddebostan Beach, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2022.

AA

A participant launches their flying machine off the pier during the Red Bull Flugtag in Caddebostan, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2022.

AA

A participant lands in the water with their flying machine during the Red Bull Flugtag in Caddebostan, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2022.

AA

A participant launches their flying machine off the pier during the Red Bull Flugtag in Caddebostan, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2019.

AA

A participant lands in the water with their flying machine during the Red Bull Flugtag in Caddebostan, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2022.

AA

