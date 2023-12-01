The Liszt Institute, in partnership with the Hungarian Cultural Center, is hosting “ArtOf3” an art exhibition that explores the world of spirituality.

The exhibition, featuring photographs and paintings, is taking place at the Liszt Institute in Istanbul and will run until Feb. 15, 2024. The event aims to provide the public with a fresh perspective on the spiritual aspects of life.

During the opening ceremony, Aron Sipos, Director of the Liszt Institute-Hungarian Cultural Center, expressed his excitement for the exhibition's mission. He described how the exhibition offers a break from daily life, allowing visitors to connect with the artists' spiritual journeys.

Aron Sipos, Director of the Liszt Institute - Hungarian Cultural Center, gives his welcoming speech at the ArtOf3 exhibition, Istanbul, Türkiye. Dec. 1, 2024. (AA Photo)

Adam Balogh, painter and photographer, highlighted the strong influence of Sufism on the artists' work, as Sufis are experts in dual journeys, exploring both inner and outer worlds. Their belief in the interconnectedness of all things is a central theme in the displayed artworks.

"In our modern age, we need to explore beyond the surface, listen to our hearts, and give our all to truly appreciate the journey. This way, if we meet an angel unexpectedly, we won't be surprised," Balogh explained.

Painter Beatrix Kelemen, another featured artist, shared her artistic journey, describing her paintings as a reflection of her spiritual freedom. She emphasized how painting offers her a unique opportunity to express herself and connect with her inner beliefs.

A live music performance at the ArtOf3 exhibition, Istanbul, Türkiye. Dec. 1, 2024. (AA Photo)

The opening ceremony also featured a piece of live music with Deniz Yurdakul on double bass and Sarper Kaynak on piano, performing the "Mi Minor Sonata." The composition was dedicated to the late Hungarian double bass master Lajos Montag on the 26th anniversary of his passing.