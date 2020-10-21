Art for Goodness Association, aiming to contribute to the development of the art environment in Turkey, will take part in Artweeks@Akaretler from Oct. 28 to Nov. 8 with works produced during three of its projects.

Opening its doors in Istanbul's Beşiktaş district on Oct. 28, Artweeks@Akaretler’s exhibitions and interviews will be open and free for art lovers. Art for Goodness Association will join this year’s meeting, eagerly awaited by art enthusiasts, with valuable works by artists who participated in its projects, “One Year in Passage," “Impressions from Anatolia” and “Workshop Cer." The impressive artworks by the artists are displayed at Akaretler Sıraevler No: 55.

The association first implemented the project “One Year in Passage” to provide more advanced education to new graduates from Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University. It then commissioned the project “Impressions from Anatolia,” which supported the education of young artists at the faculties of fine arts of universities in Anatolia. The association also founded the project “Workshop Cer” with the participation of professional artists. The workshop meets the artists' workshop needs for production and provides them a working area complete with modern facilities, free of charge. Offering artists a place to work for two years, the project hosts the activities of 17 young and talented artists.