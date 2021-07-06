Smooth sailing, clear waters: Mucilage cleared from Marmara Sea

Mid-June Turkey started their efforts to clean the sea with a 22-point action plan to clear parts of the Marmara Sea in the country's northwest.
While the marine mucilage, also dubbed "sea snot," is not hazardous and does not show toxic properties, it was an eyesore.
It did threaten the flora and fauna of the sea, so Turkey pumped oxygen into the sea to alleviate the effect of the mucilage.
