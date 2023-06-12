Arnica, a leading small home appliance company, has expanded its commitment to supporting the arts through a groundbreaking project. The inaugural phase of the Art Land Workshop, designed to break the barriers of art confined to metropolitan areas and transform Mersin into a hub of contemporary art, concluded with a captivating exhibition. Showcasing the creations of 32 artists who gathered in the scenic surroundings of Mersin, the exhibition opened its doors to art enthusiasts at the esteemed Mersin Fine Arts Gallery on June 2.

Artists from various cities across Türkiye and a participating artist from Azerbaijan united in this creative endeavor during its inaugural year. Curated by Denizhan Özer, the workshop took place in the sprawling 30-acre forested expanse of Mersin's Borcak Plateau from Aug. 23 to 30, providing an immersive experience in nature.

The captivating artworks produced during the workshop were initially showcased at Arnica's factory located in the Mersin Tarsus Organized Industrial Zone. This display served as an introduction to the vibrant creativity that thrived within the workshop's collaborative atmosphere.

The Art Land Workshop aims to establish itself as one of Türkiye's premier contemporary art platforms, with a long-term vision to transform Mersin into a prominent center for modern art. This ambitious undertaking seeks to elevate Türkiye's recognition within international art circles and ultimately establish a contemporary art museum within Mersin.

The workshop's significance lies in its collective efforts to unify established, midcareer and emerging Turkish artists and its national commitment to fostering diverse artistic styles. Art Land enables the production of works that celebrate individuality and reflect a wide range of creative perspectives by facilitating the convergence of artists from various Turkish cities.

During the exhibition opening, Senur Akın Biçer, chairperson of the board, emphasized the transformative power of art in enriching and healing lives while fostering mutual understanding among individuals.

The exhibition at Mersin Fine Arts Gallery, which remains open until June 30, can be visited every day of the week between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.