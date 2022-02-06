After California oil spill agencies fail to protect marine species

A conservation group says in a lawsuit that the United States government failed to protect endangered whales and other animals by underestimating the potential for an oil spill like the recent crude pipeline leak off California's coast.
This aerial photo taken with a drone shows beachgoers as workers in protective suits continue to clean the contaminated beach in Huntington Beach, Calif., the U.S., Oct. 11, 2021.
The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit in federal court saying Interior Department agencies and the National Marine Fisheries Service didn't ensure offshore oil and gas production wouldn't jeopardize endangered and threatened species in accordance with U.S. law.
A worker in a protective suit cleans the contaminated beach after an oil spill in Newport Beach, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021.
