After California oil spill agencies fail to protect marine species

by agencies Feb 06, 2022 12:07 pm +03 +03:00

A conservation group says in a lawsuit that the United States government failed to protect endangered whales and other animals by underestimating the potential for an oil spill like the recent crude pipeline leak off California's coast.

This aerial photo taken with a drone shows beachgoers as workers in protective suits continue to clean the contaminated beach in Huntington Beach, Calif., the U.S., Oct. 11, 2021.

(AP Photo)

The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit in federal court saying Interior Department agencies and the National Marine Fisheries Service didn't ensure offshore oil and gas production wouldn't jeopardize endangered and threatened species in accordance with U.S. law.

A worker in a protective suit cleans the contaminated beach after an oil spill in Newport Beach, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A surfer floats next to an oil slick on the water as it heads to the shoreline of Huntington Beach, California, U.S., Oct. 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach in Corona Del Mar after an oil spill off the Southern California coast, Oct. 7, 2021

(AP Photo)

Oil stains left behind on the State Beach that was closed down after a major oil spill off the coast of California came ashore in Huntington Beach, California, U.S., Oct. 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

In this aerial image taken with a drone, workers in protective suits clean a contaminated beach after an oil spill in Newport Beach, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Floating barriers hold back oil from an ecological estuary as a major oil spill off the coast of California has come ashore in Huntington Beach, Calif., U.S., Oct. 4, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A cleanup team works on clearing the oil slick at the Talbert Channel after a major oil spill off the coast of California comes ashore in Huntington Beach, Calif., U.S., Oct. 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An oil slick floats on the water in the Talbert Channel after an oil spill off the coast of California came ashore in Huntington beach, Calif., U.S., Oct. 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

