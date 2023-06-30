Perrotin Gallery and Bodrum Loft are collaborating to present the "French Delights" exhibition, which will significantly contribute to Bodrum's luxury tourism and its increasing brand value in art.

The exhibition will feature 18 different artworks by 12 artists. It aims to allow visitors to explore the diverse perspectives, creative approaches and techniques of both local and international artists.

"Bronze Eroded Delorean 1:2" by Daniel Arsham. (Photo courtesy of Perrotin Gallery)

The exhibition will open on July 1 and be accessible for visits until the end of the summer. By combining art discovery with the embrace of nature, the "French Delights" exhibition aims to bring together art and holiday enthusiasts, offering a unique experience.

Bodrum Loft, located in the Demirbükü Bay of Bodrum, is a holiday paradise. It stands out among Bodrum's essential venues with its environmentally friendly modern architecture, unique atmosphere and branded restaurants. Since its opening, Bodrum Loft has been hosting various art events and contributed to Bodrum's art scene last year with a collaboration with Germany-based KÖNIG Galerie.