A splendid first-of-its-kind generative art exhibition titled "Edge of Chaos," curated by London's Collective United Visual Artists (UVA) is set to be held at Borusan Contemporary in Istanbul on Saturday.

UVA's most sensuous and exceptional visual experiences promise a journey filled with wonder and integration of art with technology to create exceptional visual experiences in a new perception of uniqueness that defines human intelligence characteristics.

The exhibition's diverse body of work includes sculptures, performances, and site-specific installations, all of which incorporate new technologies to create novel instruments that manipulate and expand our perception of reality.

An installation at the "Edge of Chaos" at Borusan Contemporary in Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo by Heba Turkmani)

Sound and light become physical materials, the architectural environment becomes fluid and malleable; time seems to speed up and slow down. UVA's work challenges, delights, inspires our sensory apparatus.

Julia Kaganskiy, a highly known cultural strategist working across art and having been recognized as a leading voice in art and technology and the curator of the event, wishes to give visitors a better understanding of how art is evolving in modern technological times.

"In the field of new media art, UVA has been a leading name for nearly two decades. It is extremely exciting to be able to bring UVA's 'Edge of Chaos' to Istanbul for the first solo exhibition of the collective to be held in Türkiye," Kaganskiy said.

"(The exhibition) consists mainly of new works. Considering Borusan Contemporary's historical building on the Bosphorus and its media art collection, it could be the ideal partner for this exhibition and introduce UVA's work to new audiences."

Giving details about the exhibition, she said: "A journey from the cosmic to the mundane is taken by the works in 'Edge of Chaos.' The UVA program explores the limits of knowledge and meaning-making in an age when artificial intelligence is increasingly augmenting human cognition, covering subjects such as astronomy, theoretical physics, natural phenomena, computational culture, and human psychology. Knowledge and understanding of the world is a timeless pursuit. It has never been more important to understand how we create order out of chaos, meaning out of data, and how our technologies mediate and influence our subjective experience of reality as our world becomes increasingly complex, awash in information and misinformation."

An installation at the "Edge of Chaos" at Borusan Contemporary in Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo by Heba Turkmani)

UVA exhibition tours at Borusan Contemporary will take place this Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. UVA founder Matt Clark will lead the exhibit tour.

Both exhibition tours will be in English and subsequent translations will be provided. Event quotas are limited to 60 participants. There are weekend openings between Sept. 17, 2022, and Aug. 27, 2023, at Yusuf Ziya Paşa (Perili) Köşkü every week.