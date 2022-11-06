Türkiye's Istanbul Airport, which set out with the vision of being the world's most important global transfer center as well as a hub for universal art, is hosting the “Dreams Under the Viaduct” exhibition for visitors.

Curated by IGART board member Marcus Graf, the first exhibition of the gallery consists of 13 works that made it to the finals within the scope of the first phase of the IGART Art Projects Competition, which offers a transparent and interdisciplinary approach to the world of art.

The gallery space was designed by architect Murat Tabanlıoğlu as a unique structure suitable for the texture of the airport.

The airport's operator IGA's art organization IGART aims to combine the cultural memory of Anatolian geography and the identity of Istanbul with the culture and art of different regions.

One of the most important missions of IGA Istanbul Airport is to bring together and provide opportunities for the expression of new stories.

The exhibition can be visited at IGA Istanbul Airport International Terminals' A-B Knuckle until the end of January.