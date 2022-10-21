Hosted by Bilgili Holding, one of Istanbul's greatest cultural movements will open its doors once again in November with the seventh edition of Artweeks@Akaretler in the city's lively Beşiktaş district where urban life and art meet.

In the latest edition organized by Bilgili Sanat and curator Sabiha Kurtulmuş, many original and new works from different disciplines will be presented to visitors. The event celebrates the diversification of contemporary art by exhibiting the work of galleries, independent artists and collectors.

Artweeks@Akaretler will once again be presented in the unique atmosphere of Akaretler, the only street in Türkiye to be included in the list of the world's coolest streets. Not wanting the event to resemble a fair, galleries will welcome art enthusiasts at Akaretler's famed rowhouses (numbers 15,17, 19, 37, 39, 55 and 57) and in residential areas until Nov. 13.

The event has never charged an entrance fee since its first edition.

Some of the galleries participating in this year's Artweeks@Akaretler include Ambiedexter, Anna Laudel, Arton, Bosfor, Büyükdere 35, Difo, Ferda Art Platform, Gallery 77, Galeri Nev, Krank, Martch, Merkur, Mine Art Gallery, Mixer, Öktem Aykut, Pi Artworks, Pilevneli, Sanatorium, The Empire Project, The Pill, Versus and X-ist.

Kurtulmuş is the director of Merkur Gallery and is also behind the organization of the event. The gallery aims to make art accessible by uniting artists and spectators by presenting a special selection consisting of young talent.

Artweeks@Akaretler completed its sixth edition in April. Injecting new impetus into the art world by bringing together more than 100 artists, 16 contemporary art galleries, two solo exhibitions and two collectors' selections, the sixth edition attracted a record 110,000 visitors in 12 art-filled days. Building on the success, this delightful Istanbul art event will offer a cultural feast with its seventh edition.