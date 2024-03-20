Istanbul's famous Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) has been honored with the Best Concert/Theater Venue award at the international BraVo Awards in Russia.

The BraVo International Professional Music Awards Ceremony, held for the sixth time this year, took place at the Historic Bolshoi Theatre Stage in Moscow, Russia on Tuesday.

Tanju Bilgiç, Türkiye's ambassador to Moscow, along with his wife Betül Aksoy Bilgiç, joined numerous local and international artists and officials at the event. Ambassador Bilgiç accepted the BraVo International Professional Music Award on behalf of AKM with appreciation.

AKM has been hosting quality events for years, establishing itself as a significant hub in the realm of culture and art. With its diverse range of activities and utilization of cutting-edge stage technology, it has garnered acclaim worldwide.

This year, it was nominated in the Best Concert/Theater Venue category at the prestigious award ceremony and emerged as a worthy recipient of this honor.

This notable achievement serves to elevate AKM's international standing, reinforcing its reputation as a premier cultural institution. Moreover, it underscores Türkiye's cultural richness and constant support for the arts.

In his speech, Bilgiç highlighted how AKM has left a lasting impression on Istanbul's and Türkiye's architecture.

Looking back on the reopening of the center in 2021, Bilgiç said: "Among similar places around the world, I'm confident AKM deserves this award. It's equipped with the latest technology to host all kinds of art performances."