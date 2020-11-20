The polyphonic and dynamic art platform BASE continues to bring together the productions of newly graduated, prospective young artists under one roof. The Tophane-i Amire Culture and Arts Center in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district opened its doors to art lovers on Nov. 20, and the event will continue until Nov. 25.

Founded by Ali Kerem Bilge, Aslı Boduroğlu and Idil Berkant Bilge, BASE has exhibited fresh artists from all over Turkey at Akaretler Sıraevler, a collective housing in the Beşiktaş district, for three years. This year, the platform is showcasing the works of young graduates at Tophane-i Amire in various disciplines, including painting, ceramics, video, sculpture, installation, photography, glass and graphic design.

Sadık Ramazan Yılmaz's "Transformation of Domestic Waste Objects into Art Objects" installation at Tophane-i Amire Culture and Arts Center in Istanbul.

BASE 2020 is welcoming its visitors to “Far Near” in accordance with all sanitary and safety measures. Receiving a total of 1,194 applications from 76 universities for this exhibition, the platform chose 117 creative productions by 102 artists from 32 institutions and 22 cities. Base 2020's selection committee consists of several movers and shakers from Turkey’s art world including Ayşe Erkmen, Ayşe Umur, Azade Köker, Derya Yücel, Eda Berkmen, Gökşen Buğra, Lalin, Akalan, Leyla Gediz, Meriç Hızal, Moiz Zilberman, Nancy Ataken, Onur Gökalp, Öner Kocabeyoğlu, Osman Erden, Saruhan Doğan, Vahap Avşar and Yusuf Sevinçli.

Büşra Öztürk, "Bağ" ("Bond"), 2019, cyanotype, 160 by 150 centimeters.

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and partnering with Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University, BASE 2020 can also be visited online on its website this year.

The curator of the exhibition, Derya Yücel, said: “Art can bring physical, intellectual, emotional, mental and social distances closer to each other. In these days when the facts of time and space are transforming sharply, our perception and interpretation of the world are also changing and 'distance' and 'contact' create metaphorically stronger associations both in everyday life reality and in art. In our exhibition, new generation young artists blend the distant past and the near future in their present time. Aware of the fact that there is not only one direction in art as in life and that spatial and temporal distances can be built or destroyed, they also draw a horizon where life and art come into contact with each other.”

While BASE collects the works produced by potential young artists who have just graduated from the faculties of fine arts, its talk program hosts prominent figures of the art world. The culture and arts platform is moving BASE Talks to its website for the first time this year, providing everyone from anywhere the opportunity to listen to inspiring speeches.

Sadık Ramazan Yılmaz, "Transformation of Domestic Waste Objects into Art Objects," 2020, installation.

The BASE Talks program will host about 60 speakers on more than 20 panels. This year’s speech program features a number of prominent figures including Misal Adnan Yıldız, Ali Akay, Ali Elmacı, Ari Meşulam, Aslı Sümer, Ayda Elgiz, Berat Işık, Burak Delier, Cins, Çelenk Bafra, Baha Toygar, Beral Madra, Derya Yücel, Elmas Deniz, Ergin Çavuşoğlu, Esra Aysun, Fulya Çetin, Gözde Mimiko Türkkan, Günnur Ozsoy, Huo Rf, Leman Sevda Darıcıoğlu, Melek Gençer, Melis Tapan, Melis Terzioğlu, Necla Rüzgar, Nermin Kura, Nermin Polat, Osman Erden, Selim Birsel, Serkan Özkaya, Selen Sarıoğlu Süloş, SENA, Serkan Taycan, Taner Ceylan, Tansa Mermerci Ekşioğlu, TUNCA, Vahit Tuna and Yekhan Pınarlıgil.

BASE aims to create a space for young artists to showcase their works, help them meet leading figures from the world of art and be instrumental in craft lovers and creative industries discovering fresh talent.