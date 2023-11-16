Daily Sabah logo

Students in Spain walk out of class for 2nd time to support Palestine

by Daily Sabah with AA Nov 16, 2023 11:07 pm +03 +03:00

The Students' Union in Spain organized demonstrations in support of Palestine for the second time since the start of Israel's attacks on Gaza. University and high school students left classes in nearly 40 cities across the country and demonstrated in support for Palestine in the centers of major cities such as Madrid.

Just as they did on Oct. 27, Spanish university and high school students left classes across the country and demonstrated in solidarity with Palestine in the centers of major cities, Nov. 16, 2023.

Students took to city squares in 38 Spanish cities, including Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Sevilla, Zaragoza, Santander, Burgos, Santiago, Girona and Bilbao, under the title "Stop the Zionist genocide against the Palestinian people."

