Students in Spain walk out of class for 2nd time to support Palestine

The Students' Union in Spain organized demonstrations in support of Palestine for the second time since the start of Israel's attacks on Gaza. University and high school students left classes in nearly 40 cities across the country and demonstrated in support for Palestine in the centers of major cities such as Madrid.

AA