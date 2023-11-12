German photographer Sven Marquardt's photography exhibition is being hosted for the first time in Istanbul, at the art venue Yapı Kredi bomontiada.

A photographer and at the same time famous bouncer of Berghain, Sven Marquardt portrays the dynamic cultures of Berlin with "Nachtblende," held in cooperation with Goethe-Institut. It also showcases Sven Marquardt's significant role in East Berlin's art scene in the mid-1980s.

The exhibition highlights Marquardt's series capturing Berlin's club and subculture over the past 25 years. Included is a carefully selected work from 1987, providing a glimpse into the subculture of East Berlin.

Sven Marquardt, who took a break from photography after the fall of the Berlin Wall, returned to photography with his exhibitions that traveled around the world in the late 1990s.

Sven Marquardt by Ole Westermann. (Photo courtesy of Yapı Kredi bomontiada)

Since 2015, Marquardt's photos have been shown in many cities, particularly in Berlin, Belgrade, Sydney and New York. He also collaborates with well-known fashion magazines and brands

In addition to his photography Marquardt, who has been teaching at the Ostkreuzschule School of Photography since 2015, also taught as a guest lecturer at the Polimoda International Fashion Design and Marketing Institute in Florence in 2019.

He also made a cameo in the recently released "John Wick: Chapter 4." In the movie, Marquardt takes on the role of Klaus, an associate of Wick's family, guiding him to a target he must eliminate. Filmed in Berlin, the movie includes scenes in a nightclub reminiscent of Berghain.

The exhibit can be visited until Nov. 26.