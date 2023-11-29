Beymen, a vanguard in luxury fashion and lifestyle in Türkiye, has prolonged its highly acclaimed "Golden Opulence" exhibition until Dec. 12 in response to an overwhelming surge of public interest. This exhibition marks a significant component of the brand's 50th-anniversary celebrations.

Showcasing the artistic creations derived from the inspirations found on these lands by more than 50 prestigious global brands, the "Golden Opulence" exhibition is being held at the Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University Tophane-i Amire Culture and Art Center. Beymen's dedication to spotlighting its half-century journey alongside the 500-year history of luxury in these lands is a part of this global project. The exhibition highlights the influential power of luxury and craftsmanship in inspiring generations and cultures.

The clothes displayed at the "Golden Opulence" exhibition, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Beymen)

Beymen, recognized as the epicenter where world-famous luxury brands converge, assembled a remarkable array of designs curated from Valentino to Balmain, Dior to Givenchy, Etro to Brunello Cucinelli, Stella McCartney to Dolce&Gabbana, Zimmermann to Victoria Beckham. These creations, influencing luxury and fashion on a global scale, were inspired by the 500-year luxury voyage of this land and are on display at the "Golden Opulence" exhibition.

A bag displayed at the "Golden Opulence" exhibition, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Beymen)

Additionally, the exhibition features extraordinarily special pieces brought to light by leading collectors in the country, further enriching the project.

Curated by journalist and author Laurence Benaim, the exhibition is divided into three sections: "Precious Dreams," "Bosphorus Gardens" and "Mineral Roundness."