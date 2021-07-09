Tokyo Olympics 2020: A turbulent timeline

2013: Tears and cheers

News presenters shed tears and crowds erupt in delight as the International Olympic Committee names Tokyo host of the 2020 Games. Thoughts turn to the victims of Japan's devastating 2011 earthquake, tsunami and Fukushima nuclear disaster, with the Olympics seen as a chance to rebuild.

Then Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second from right, and other members of the Japanese delegation celebrate the announcement, Sept. 7, 2013.

(AP Photo)