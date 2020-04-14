Borusan Contemporary, a modern art museum in Istanbul, will open the "Bill Viola: Impermanence" exhibition digitally on April 15, World Art Day, which will be marked at home as part of the fight against the coronavirus.

The exhibition, the first solo show in Istanbul by Bill Viola, one of the leading artists of video art, can be viewed through the Google Arts & Culture platform.

In the online display of the exhibition, which will continue until Sept. 13 at Borusan Contemporary, art lovers will be able to visit the exhibition areas and examine the works to access detailed information about the artist's productions.

Previously, Borusan Contemporary announced that its works in the Borusan Contemporary Art Collections and its past exhibitions can be accessed through the digital platform Google Arts & Culture, including "Mika Tajima: Aether," "Overture: Selections from the Borusan Art Contemporary Collection" and "Üvercinka and Universal Everything: Fluid Bodies.”