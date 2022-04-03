A miniature, unpublished manuscript written by English novelist and poet Charlotte Bronte will be put on sale for $1.25 million later this month at the New York Antiquarian Book Fair.

"A Book of Rhymes by Charlotte Bronte, Sold by Nobody, and Printed by Herself" is a bite-sized manuscript that is smaller than a playing card and includes 10 poems, CNN reported.

The work is dated December 1829 and "has not been seen publicly since it was sold in New York in 1916," according to Henry Wessells, an associate at a rare bookseller James Cummins in the Big Apple.

A painting depicts Charlotte Bronte. (Wikimedia)

The bookseller and Maggs Bros are the two dealers selling the work at the fair on April 21.

In 2011, another tiny handwritten manuscript by the "Jane Eyre" author was sold for $1.07 million.

Born in 1816, novelist and poet Charlotte Bronte was one of three English sisters – along with Emily and Anne – who all earned places in the literary pantheon with such works as "Wuthering Heights" and "Agnes Grey."

Like many female writers of the time, they first wrote under pseudonyms, but Charlotte revealed their identities soon after her sisters passed away.