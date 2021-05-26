Glittering new moon illuminates skies around the globe

A glittering full moon rose over Earth as people across the Pacific Rim and around the world waited for a cosmic event known as a super blood moon. It's when a full lunar eclipse coincides with a supermoon, which is when the moon is particularly close to Earth and appears brighter than normal. For about 15 minutes, as the moon moves fully into Earth's shadow, the moon will appear to turn red.

The full moon, known as the "super flower moon," is seen over the Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in Ankara, May 26, 2021.

Reuters Photo