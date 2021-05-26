Daily Sabah logo

Glittering new moon illuminates skies around the globe

by Agencies May 26, 2021 12:26 pm +03 +03:00

A glittering full moon rose over Earth as people across the Pacific Rim and around the world waited for a cosmic event known as a super blood moon. It's when a full lunar eclipse coincides with a supermoon, which is when the moon is particularly close to Earth and appears brighter than normal. For about 15 minutes, as the moon moves fully into Earth's shadow, the moon will appear to turn red.

The full moon, known as the "super flower moon," is seen over the Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in Ankara, May 26, 2021.

Reuters Photo

The full moon is rising behind the Basilica of St. Peter and St. Paul, part of Vysehrad Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic, May 25, 2021.

AFP Photo

A man leaves after fishing in the Missouri River as the nearly full moon rises beyond the downtown skyline, in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S., May 25, 2021.

AP Photo

The full moon rises beyond the downtown skyline, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 25, 2021.

AA Photo

The full moon rises ahead of a total lunar eclipse over the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, May 26, 2021.

AFP Photo

The full moon rises beyond the downtown skyline of Istanbul, Turkey, May 25, 2021.

AA Photo

A surfer falls off his board as the moon rises in Sydney, Australia, May 26, 2021.

AP Photo

The full moon is seen behind the July 15 Martyrs' Bridge, previously known as the Bosporus Bridge, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 25, 2021.

AA Photo

The moon rises through low clouds above the city of San Diego, California, U.S., May 25, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A cargo ship travels past as drawbridges rise above the Neva River, with the moon in the sky, in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 25, 2021.

AP Photo

The full moon is seen behind Stonehenge near Amesbury, England, May 26, 2021.

Reuters Photo

The full moon is seen from the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 25, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A yacht sails past as the moon rises in Sydney, Australia, May 26, 2021.

AP Photo

