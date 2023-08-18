An enlightening exhibition titled "Tomorrow’s Earthquake-Resilient Cities," prepared under the guidance of Boğaziçi University's Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute Department of Earthquake Engineering, continues to captivate visitors at Salt Beyoğlu.

Led by project managers professor Eser Çaktı and Emin Yahya Menteşe from Boğaziçi University, in coordination with Emine Öner, the exhibition "Tomorrow’s Earthquake-Resilient Cities" has been brought to life through collaboration with Pattu Architecture.

Supported by the Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF) under the United Kingdom Research and Innovation (UKRI), as part of the "Cities of Tomorrow" project, the exhibition sheds light on various scientific aspects of earthquakes in the backdrop of the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes, approaching the principles of urban design and planning for the cities of tomorrow from social, structural, institutional and spatial perspectives.

Providing insights into the exhibition, project manager professor Eser Çaktı said: "Numerous messages have been conveyed regarding the geological aspects of earthquakes through projects worldwide and in Türkiye. However, our endeavor here is unprecedented, presenting the various dimensions of earthquakes through understandable materials in such a public space. As a result, the audience we've reached is both extensive in number and diverse in range."

In recent times, the global risk discipline has predominantly shifted toward urban planning, and through the "Tomorrow’s Earthquake-Resilient Cities" exhibition, the importance of this transformation is underscored. "Earthquake engineers or civil engineers have predominantly focused on the risks of individual structures. However, we believe it's essential to interpret the cities we inhabit as an interconnected and interdependent whole. Therefore, one of the main themes of our project is precisely that," Çaktı explained.

Emin Yahya Menteşe, another project manager, emphasized the significance of the exhibition in reaching out to the foundational community base of urban designers, tailoring technical information to their expectations and priorities.

The exhibition includes a section on urban design, where visitors can prioritize different risk parameters and observe analyses of their choices. It will remain open for free public visitation at Salt Beyoğlu until Aug. 27.