The 18th Bursa Book Fair, organized by TÜYAP Bursa Fair Organization Inc., will be held at TÜYAP International Fair and Congress Center in northwestern Bursa province from March 7 to 15.

A total of 300 publishing houses and nongovernmental organizations are participating in the Bursa Book Fair this year, which has made significant contributions to the cultural life in the region. Authors will meet readers at a total of 90 cultural events, including panels, interviews, workshops and children's activities, and in autograph sessions. The fair’s guests include Gülten Dayıoğlu, Altan Öymen, Doğan Cüceloğlu, Canan Tan, Şükrü Erbaş, Enver Aysever, Haydar Ergülen, Bedia Akartürk, Hasan Ali Toptaş, Judith Malika Liberman, Behiç Ak, Bahadır Yenişehirlioğlu, Kate Clow, Irmak Zileli, Yavuz Dizdar, Cihan Demirci, Kemal Hamamcıoğlu, Mine Soysal, Mete Yarar, Erol Mütercimler, Gri Koç, İsmail Saymaz, Hakan Akdoğan, Saygı Öztürk, Gaye Boralıoğlu, Yiğit Bener, Ahmet Şimşirgil, Kaan Murat Yanık, Mine Söğüt, Hikmet Anıl Öztekin and Altay Öktem, as well as many other distinguished authors, poets and scientists.

International Women's Day will also be marked with events held at the fair. Conferences will be held on the lives and works of leading female writers in Turkish literature under the title of “Female Writers in Our Literature.” During these conferences, bibliophiles will have the opportunity to get to know a number of female writers better, including Halide Edip Adıvar, Sevgi Soysal, Leyla Erbil, Suat Derviş, Fatma Aliye, Nezihe Meriç and Sennur Sezer.

Events for children and young people

The Bursa Book Fair will host various programs for children and young people, such as interviews, auditions and workshops. At the workshops “Karagöz Shadow Play,” prepared by the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality’s Karagöz Museum and “Journey to the Land of Fairytales,” prepared by the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality’s Directorate of Museums, little participants of the fair will come together. During interviews and autograph sessions, authors of children and youth books, including Gülten Dayıoğlu, Behiç Ak, Mine Soysal, Aslı Tohumcu, Cihan Demirci, İlkay Marangoz, Sima Özkan, İrem Uşar, Sevim Ak and Esin Taner Bacacı will meet their readers.