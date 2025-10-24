Istanbul’s Üsküdar Book Fair returned this month, drawing publishers, authors and readers to a newly constructed covered area at Üsküdar Square from Oct. 11 to 19.

The nine-day event hosted more than 100 publishers and about 400 authors, including well-known writers and intellectuals. Visitors attended book signings and talks, and many used the opportunity to meet authors in person.

This year’s guest of honor was professor Mehmet Görmez, former head of the Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet). The fair, organized under the theme “I’m Reading, Istanbul is Reading,” offered programs aimed at promoting reading for all age groups.

A photo contest, “Memories of Books in Üsküdar,” drew attention on social media. The fair’s highlights were shared online using the hashtag #ÜsküdarOkuyor (#ÜsküdarIsReading).

People visit the Üsküdar Book Fair, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 19, 2025. (AA Photo)

Turkuvaz Kitap, a publishing house based in Istanbul, was among the prominent exhibitors. The publisher displayed new titles, and its author sessions were consistently attended. Visitors could interact with authors from literary and other professional fields.

Previously held in indoor venues such as the Bağlarbaşı Congress and Culture Center, the fair moved this year to a central square. Organizers said the covered structure allowed the event to reach a wider audience, with higher turnout on weekends.

Book fairs in Türkiye serve not only as venues for transactions but as meeting points reflecting cultural and intellectual activity. In Istanbul, historically a center for literature and the arts, these events connect readers across generations.

Independent and secondhand bookstores sustain Istanbul’s literary network throughout the year, with Üsküdar among the districts most closely associated with the city’s bookstore culture.

Organizers said the recent fair demonstrated that this culture remains strong. They added that high participation levels indicate the event is likely to grow in the coming years, contributing to Istanbul’s cultural programs and promoting reading among future generations.