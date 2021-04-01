Coffee, books and cats in ‘kıraathane’ in Turkey’s Bursa

A new “Kedili Tekke Millet Kıraathanesi,” a coffeehouse-library concept cafe in Turkey’s Bursa, offers a peaceful environment where people can enjoy a book or newspaper in the company of cats.
The concept of reading cafes called “kıraathane” has been popularized by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in recent years.
Upon President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s instructions, more than 30 such coffeehouses have been opened across the country over the past few years.
