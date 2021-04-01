Daily Sabah logo

Coffee, books and cats in ‘kıraathane’ in Turkey’s Bursa

by DAILY SABAH Apr 01, 2021 11:02 am +03 +03:00

A new “Kedili Tekke Millet Kıraathanesi,” a coffeehouse-library concept cafe in Turkey’s Bursa, offers a peaceful environment where people can enjoy a book or newspaper in the company of cats.

(AA Photo)

The concept of reading cafes called “kıraathane” has been popularized by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in recent years.

(AA Photo)

The government recently launched the reading cafes or “millet kıraathanesi” (people’s coffeehouses) concept to transform the image of coffeehouses from hangouts for the unemployed and retired, to social spaces where citizens can read books and enjoy free drinks and pastries.

(AA Photo)

Upon President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s instructions, more than 30 such coffeehouses have been opened across the country over the past few years.

(AA Photo)

“Tekke” was the name of the monastery of the dervishes, particularly in Ottoman Turkey. The historical building which now serves as the kıraathane in Bursa was built in the 16th century and is called the "Kedili Tekke" (the cat Tekke) because its owners feed street cats.

(AA Photo)

Kıraathane are now places where people can enjoy coffee, tea, play chess and read newspapers or books.

(AA Photo)

Cats sit on a bookshelf in the kıraathane in Bursa, Turkey, March 31, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A cat sits between the books in the kıraathane in Bursa, Turkey, March 31, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Cats sit on a bookshelf in the kıraathane in Bursa, Turkey, March 31, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A cat plays on a bookshelf in the kıraathane in Bursa, Turkey, March 31, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Cats sit on books in the kıraathane in Bursa, Turkey, March 31, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A cat sits on a bookshelf in the kıraathane in Bursa, Turkey, March 31, 2021.

(AA Photo)

