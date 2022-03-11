Borusan Contemporary, a space for art and a multiplatform program of exhibitions and events, will be hosting Ömer Cansever, Gonca Özmen and Anita Sezgener in a talk series held within the "Water Reverie" collection exhibition in the moderatorship of curator Necmi Sönmez.

The 2021 collection exhibition of Borusan Contemporary brings together shifting, moving images that take on unique forms. The conceptual framework is drawn by the poem written by Turkish poet Edip Cansever in 10 parts, titled "Water Reverie." The poem yields a new perspective on the collection focused on new media art while providing the viewers a platform through which they can gain new experiences of fluidity.

The guests of the first event of the talk series are Gonca Özmen and Anita Sezgener, who are known for their poetry. Gonca Özmen also received the Homeros Criticism Prize for her essay about Cansever in 2005.

Cansever's poetry will be discussed during the talk and will be broadcast on the Borusan Contemporary YouTube account on March 15. The interview will draw on the relations between poetry and everyday life through Cansever's metaphors.

Cansever's poetic style recalls American-English poet T.S. Eliot, who was one of the most influential figures in modern literature. Similarly, Cansever is a prominent representative of modern poetry in Turkey.

"There is not enough time, even to dream, we’re putting it all off to the side, going on and on." says the last stanza of Cansever's "Water Reverie."