Nearly 1,300 people gathered at the historical Mostar Bridge in Bosnia-Herzegovina for iftar, a dinner to mark the breaking of the daily fast.

Youths from the country and Serbia, Montenegro and Croatia participated in the iftar organized by the country's Islamic Union.

After the recitation of the adhan, or call to prayer, Muslims broke their fasts and participated in congregational prayer.

"We have been holding iftar dinners under the Mostar Bridge for nine years. So we are happy to host fasting people from Bosnia-Herzegovina and the region," said organizer Hana Omerika.

Ramadan, the holy Islamic month for fasting, began on March 23 and will continue through April 21 – the first day of the Eid al-Fitr, also known as Ramadan Bayram, a holiday that marks the end of the month.

The Mostar Bridge, also known as Stari Most, is a 16th-century Ottoman-style structure in Mostar, Bosnia-Herzegovina. The bridge is a significant cultural icon and is essential to the people of Mostar and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The Mostar Bridge was built in 1566 during the Ottoman era, and it played a significant role in connecting the two sides of the city separated by the Neretva River. It was an architectural masterpiece designed by the Ottoman architect Mimar Hayruddin. The bridge was built with local stone and stood for over 400 years, surviving several conflicts and wars.

During the Bosnian War in the 1990s, the Mostar Bridge was destroyed by artillery fire and many other cultural and historical landmarks in the city. The bridge's destruction was a significant loss to the people of Mostar and Bosnia-Herzegovina, leaving a deep scar on the city's cultural heritage.

After the war, efforts were made to restore the Mostar Bridge to its former glory, and in 2004, the bridge was rebuilt using traditional methods and materials. The reconstruction symbolized hope and reconciliation for the people of Mostar and Bosnia-Herzegovina, who had suffered greatly during the war.

Today, the Mostar Bridge is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a significant tourist attraction. It has become a symbol of the city's cultural heritage, representing its rich history and the resilience of its people. In addition, the bridge serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving cultural landmarks and promoting cultural diversity and tolerance.