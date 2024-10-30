The American Turkish Society hosted its Annual Gala at the iconic Cipriani 42nd Street in New York on Oct. 28, celebrating Türkiye's remarkable achievements in the film and television industry. This year's event spotlighted the significant global success of Turkish cinema and TV, bringing together esteemed figures from both sectors to honor their contributions. The evening underscored the growing influence of Turkish series and films worldwide, highlighting their role in cultural exchange and entertainment. It was a night filled with pride and recognition, celebrating the visionaries and talents that are shaping Türkiye's cinematic legacy on the international stage.

A key highlight of the evening was a special awards ceremony honoring talented actors and visionary producers for their outstanding contributions to Turkish television and cinema. Esteemed figures such as Halit Ergenç, Serenay Sarıkaya and Hande Erçel were recognized for their substantial impact on the industry, while producers Kerem Çatay, Timur Savcı and Onur Güvenatam received accolades for their behind-the-scenes achievements. The awards were presented by Suzan Sabancı and Linda Wachner, co-chairs of the American Turkish Society, whose dedication was instrumental in bringing the event to life.

Funda karayel poses at the Annual Gala organized by the American Turkish Society in New York City, U.S., Oct. 28, 2024. (Courtesy of Funda Karayel)

One standout moment from the gala was the radiant presence of Serenay Sarıkaya, whose charisma lit up the room and left a lasting impression. Beyond the glamour, however, the most exciting takeaway was the future of OGM Pictures and the visionary Gülseren Budayıcıoğlu. Her insights and plans are pivotal, particularly as each new book she releases seems to spawn a hit series, clearly positioning her as a key figure in shaping the future of Turkish television.

In the evening, they also celebrated the global popularity of Turkish TV series, showcasing how they are embraced by international audiences. It was a moment of pride to see our stars and the creators behind these productions recognized on such a prestigious platform.

A notable presence at the gala was Timur Savcı's Tims Group, a leader in international series exports, which continues to set sales records in the sector. Their successful projects, now featured on digital platforms in the U.S., received widespread acclaim, underscoring the increasing appeal and recognition of Turkish content in the American market. This not only reflects the quality of Turkish productions but also highlights their growing influence on a global scale.

An inside view of the Annual Gala organized by the American Turkish Society in New York City, U.S., Oct. 28, 2024. (Courtesy of Funda Karayel)

Since its founding in 1949, The American Turkish Society has been dedicated to fostering meaningful connections between Türkiye and the U.S. Established by a group of visionaries, the Society's mission has always been to build bridges that promote peace and prosperity through shared experiences. By embracing innovation in business, arts and education, the Society has played a crucial role in deepening cultural and economic ties between the two nations. Today, it remains a vital institution, adapting to the evolving landscape while staying true to its foundational purpose of strengthening U.S.-Türkiye relations.

This year, the Society is raising funds to nurture emerging talent in cinema and television, ensuring that cultural ties remain solid and future creatives receive the support they need.