Turkish National Amputee Football team reaches final

by Daily Sabah with AA Oct 07, 2022 11:03 pm +03 +03:00

See closeup shots from the semifinal match that saw Türkiye's National Amputee Football team reach the final.

Türkiye faced Uzbekistan in the semifinal match of the Amputee Football World Cup, at Vodafone Park in Istanbul. The Turkish Amputee National Team beat Uzbekistan and reached the finals. Coach Osman Çakmak, the players and the technical team celebrate Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 7, 2022.

AA

Turkish player Fuat Taştan (R) vies for the ball with Umidjon Sirojdinov from Uzbekistan.

AA

Turkish player Fatih Şentürk (9) and Umidjon Sirojdinov (back) from Uzbekistan.

AA

The team and technical staff celebrate the win.

AA

Two players celebrate the win.

AA

Turkish player Rahmi Özcan (R) vies for the ball with Uzbekistan player Kudrat Khudoykulov (7).

AA

Türkiye player Okan Şahiner (R) with Uzbekistan player Kudrat Khudoykulov (7).

AA

In the semifinal match of the Amputee Football World Cup, Türkiye faced Uzbekistan at Vodafone Park.

AA

National Team player Ömer Güleryüz celebrates after the goal he scored.

AA

Both teams before the start of the match.

AA

