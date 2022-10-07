Turkish National Amputee Football team reaches final

See closeup shots from the semifinal match that saw Türkiye's National Amputee Football team reach the final.
Türkiye faced Uzbekistan in the semifinal match of the Amputee Football World Cup, at Vodafone Park in Istanbul. The Turkish Amputee National Team beat Uzbekistan and reached the finals. Coach Osman Çakmak, the players and the technical team celebrate Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 7, 2022.
