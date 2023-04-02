The British Library in London organized an Open Iftar event on Friday, which is a community gathering during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan where people of different backgrounds and faiths come together to break their fast.

These events are typically arranged by Muslim communities to promote interfaith dialogue and foster understanding and unity among communities.

People gathered for the fast-breaking meal at one of the world's largest libraries as part of the event hosted by the Ramadan Tent Project, an award-winning charity founded in 2013.

After the call to prayer was called, Muslims broke their fast at the library which was followed by a congregational prayer.

Councillor Nasim Ali, mayor of Camden, and Jerry Shillito, head of operations at the British Library, were among the attendees.

The project organized a fast-breaking meal last week in London at the famous Victoria and Albert Museum and Chelsea's stadium, Stamford Bridge.

Open Iftar returned to the British Library to mark Ramadan, according to Omar Salha, founder of the Ramadan Tent Project.

Two of the four original copies of the Magna Carta are kept at the British Library.

Ramadan began on March 23 and will continue through April 21 – the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of the month.

The Ramadan Tent Project was started to bring communities together and spread the spirit of the holy month through various initiatives.

The Project said earlier it will hold iftar events in 10 cities across the U.K. during the holy month.