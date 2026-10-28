Wicked, one of Broadway’s best-known musicals, will be staged in major Turkish cities in early 2027, organizers announced Tuesday.

The international production will run at the Ataturk Cultural Center’s Opera Hall in Istanbul from Jan. 23 to Feb. 7, followed by performances at ATO Congresium in Ankara from March 12-20.

Presented in Türkiye by Broadway Entertainment Group and Wovo Entertainment, the musical is based on Gregory Maguire’s novel and recounts events that unfolded before Dorothy’s arrival in the Land of Oz.

The story centers on two young women whose unlikely friendship is tested as their lives take opposing paths, eventually leading them to become Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

More than 100 performers, musicians and technical crew members will take part in the production, which features over 350 costumes.

The show will include some of its best-known songs, including "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good."

Composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz said he was pleased that the musical continued to connect with audiences worldwide, adding that its arrival in Türkiye would allow new viewers to experience its music, emotion and spectacle live.

Broadway Entertainment Group CEO Liz Koops described bringing the production to audiences in Istanbul and Ankara as a “great honor.”

Different productions of "Wicked" have reached more than 65 million spectators across over 130 cities in 16 countries.

The recording featuring the original Broadway cast won a Grammy Award, while the film adaptation starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande earned more than $750 million at the global box office.

Exploring themes including female friendship, identity and the discovery of personal strength, "Wicked" first opened on Broadway in 2003.

Tickets for the performances in Türkiye will be available online.