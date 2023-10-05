Rap music and hip-hop have always excited me. They have a massive following both in our country and around the world. While hip-hop music often evokes thoughts of masculinity, the idea of a hip-hop festival incorporating women and children truly thrilled me. Recently, a group conceptualized and executed a project to turn the celebrations of 50 years of hip-hop music into a festival.

What sets this festival apart is its emphasis on showcasing the talents of women and children, breaking the traditional norms associated with the genre. The festival encouraged participants, especially young girls and women, to compete with each other, fostering a sense of unity and empowerment. Female participants received training from some of the world's best dancers, making it an exemplary initiative. The festival and the training sessions were conducted exclusively by female participants and trainers.

The "Urban Spirit: Hip-Hop Ladies Dance Festival" in Istanbul attracted renowned female dancers worldwide. Successful American dancers Toyin and Soraya Lundy graced the event, underlining how the 50th-year celebrations of hip-hop are not confined to our country but are celebrated globally. Leading female dancers from the Netherlands, such as Neo, Shahrzad and Isabel, also participated with the support of the Dutch kingdom. The festival, supported by the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul and Redbull, received praise for its contributions to culture, art and dance.

A video dance competition titled "Creative Women of Dance" also saw the participation of girls and women from all over Türkiye. The winning entry, themed "You are one with your past," was submitted by Duru Ertuğrul. Marvin Alfaro, the cultural attache of the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul, announced the winners. Aslı Yaren, the youngest contestant, was awarded the special jury prize.

Turkish rap scene's rising star Reckol. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Reckol

Turkish rap scene's rising star Reckol's solo album, titled "RECKOL," featuring 17 tracks, made its digital debut recently, garnering significant attention. Reckol, who handled all the arrangements in the album, expressed his desire to explore different styles beyond his usual repertoire. Collaborating with artists like BEGE, Yung Ouzo, Kuty, 13 Killoki, Swirf and Ege Boran, the album features lively and emotional tracks that have captivated listeners.

The first music video from the album was released for the track "Lovely," shot in Jordan, incorporating Middle Eastern motifs. The video received widespread acclaim from attendees at the launch event. Reckol's unique beat style and high-energy tracks have resonated well with his fans. Kadir VFS and Bedirhan Kurt directed the music videos.

The veteran Turkish rapper Sagopa Kajmer. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Sagopa Kajmer

A few days ago, Sagopa Kajmer, the veteran rap musician, delivered a spectacular concert in Istanbul. One of the standout performances of the night was his collaboration with Mine Koşan in the song "Geceler" ("Nights"). This pairing was an auditory delight, resonating deeply with the audience.

Sagopa Kajmer's rendition of "Geceler" at the concert hinted at the track's potential success. With its unique blend of modern and traditional elements, the song carried listeners on a journey through time. Mine Koşan's soulful alto voice added a new dimension to the track, creating a perfect harmony with Kajmer's style.

This collaboration between Sagopa Kajmer and Mine Koşan has been hailed as one of the best recent duets in the rap scene. The seamless fusion of classic Arabesque and contemporary vibes in "Geceler" showcases a meticulously planned project. As a music enthusiast, I am thrilled to witness such content gaining prominence. "Geceler" has undoubtedly earned its place in the top tier of exceptional music productions, and it seems like there's more to come from Sagopa in this style.