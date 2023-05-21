Istanbul's Galata Greek School is hosting a special exhibition dedicated to the peerless city of Istanbul, showcasing a selection of Istanbul-themed paintings from the Athanasios and Marina Martinos Foundation (AMMF) collections, as well as a collection of church artifacts from the Vehbi Koç Foundation Sadberk Hanım Museum.

Also to honor the opening of the restored Galata Greek School, the "Dear Istanbul" ("Aziz Istanbul") exhibition, curated by Fani-Maria Tsigakou and Hülya Bilgi, features oil and watercolor paintings of Istanbul by European artists from the 18th and 19th centuries from the AMMF collections, as well as silver and mother-of-pearl works produced in workshops in Istanbul for churches, which are part of the Sadberk Hanım Museum collection.

While the paintings by European artists showcase their admiration for Istanbul, the silver and mother-of-pearl works clearly demonstrate that the city itself was a source of extraordinary artistic creativity. The works of European artists breathe life into the enchanting panorama of Istanbul during the splendid 18th and 19th centuries, while the pieces created for the city's churches during the same period reflect its cosmopolitan character.

"View of Topkapı Palace from Pera" by Amadeo Preziosi. (Photo courtesy of Marina Martinos Foundation)

These two groups of works, with "Istanbul" as their common theme, together reflect the grandeur, versatility and allure of Ottoman Istanbul during that era, further solidifying Istanbul's prestigious position in the international cultural world.

Collaboration of two countries

Hülya Bilgi, the curator of the exhibition as well as the director of Sadberk Hanım Museum, said: "As the first private museum opened to the public by the Vehbi Koç Foundation, the museum houses a vast collection of selected artifacts representing various civilizations that settled on Anatolian lands, spanning from 6,000 B.C. to the Ottoman and Republic periods. Through this exhibition, visitors will have the opportunity to experience the versatility and allure of Ottoman Istanbul during the mentioned era firsthand."

AMMF on the other hand, contributes to the exhibition held in honor of the opening of the restored Galata Greek School with oil and watercolor paintings by European artists from the foundation's collection who lived in the same period and depicted Istanbul.

Fani-Maria Tsigakou, the spokesperson for the foundation, expressed her feelings about the exhibition: "These works created by artists who came to Istanbul depict scenes from real life and keep the memory of that period alive. We are delighted to present our collection, which provides information about the aesthetic diversity and different aspects of European painting traditions."

"View of Istanbul and the Golden Horn" by Michel-François Preault or Preaulx. (Photo courtesy of Marina Martinos Foundation)

Paintings, panoramas

Among the 34 works featured in the exhibition from the AMMF collection are works by artists such as Amadeo Preziosi, Joseph Schranz, Michel-François Preault, Clara Barthold Mayer, Louis Lottier, Anton Ignaz Melling, Louis-François Cassas, Thomas Allom, Alfred-Marie-Joseph de Courville, Antoine-Laurent Castellan and Konstantin Kapıdağlı.

Most of the works presented in the exhibition were created by artists who lived in Istanbul from the beginning of the 19th century to the last quarter. Additionally, the collection includes two extremely rare panoramas from the 17th century, two oil painting panoramas from the 18th century, and three stone print panoramas based on drawings made towards the mid-19th century.

These panoramas, portraits, and scenes from real life created by artists who came to Istanbul as part of diplomatic missions keep the memory of a specific period alive. They also provide information about the aesthetic diversity and different aspects of European painting traditions.

The testimonies of works depicting Istanbul by European artists in the 19th century reveal various approaches to selecting painting traditions. The Istanbul paintings of the Bosporus painters are more descriptive and contain abundant visual information. On the other hand, the works of Orientalists and romantic artists invite viewers to share the artist's own perspective on the fairy-tale-like city and its highly attractive scenes.

A 1895-dated offering ferry made of silver. (Photo courtesy of Sadberk Hanım Museum)

Silver, mother-of-pearl works

Among Istanbul's own artistic creations, silver and mother-of-pearl craftsmanship hold significant importance in the religious objects used in the rituals of Istanbul's churches.

The exhibition includes 25 religious artifacts from the Sadberk Hanım Museum collection, showcasing the pinnacle reached by Ottoman craftsmen and the cosmopolitan structure of the city. These magnificent silver objects, which emit a powerful mystic content through their exquisite craftsmanship, along with wooden boxes adorned with mother-of-pearl and ivory decorations, were produced in workshops in Istanbul from the 18th century to the early 20th century. Among them, there are religious items used in church rituals such as patens, chalices, bread boxes, and censers, as well as various vessels and votive objects used in religious ceremonies.

Most of the silver works bear the tughra, and they were produced by masters of different faiths working in silver workshops in Istanbul, synthesizing styles from various sources according to the needs of the Christian communities within the Ottoman subjects.

The will be open for visitors at Galata Greek School until Nov. 12.

A Pigeon ampulla made of silver. (Photo courtesy of Sadberk Hanım Museum)

Galata Greek School

The Galata Greek School was built in 1909. Located in Galata, one of Istanbul's oldest neighborhoods, the school suspended its educational activities in 1988 due to a lack of students. In 2012, the school building was returned to the Istanbul Greek community.

Meri Komorosano, the Galata Greek School Foundation chairperson, said: "Today, one of our dreams is coming true. Our school building has hosted many cultural events since its return. Now, it aims to operate as a cultural, artistic and educational space that embraces all of Istanbul, encompassing not only the Greek identity and cultural heritage but also various other cultural identities and accumulations."