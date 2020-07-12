To support artists and art institutions and to bring art to the residents of the capital Ankara amid the coronavirus pandemic, CerModern arts center has opened its open-air scene to artists free of charge.

Within the scope of the measures to combat COVID-19, the number of seats in the art center has been reduced by one-third, and the center is disinfected at regular intervals. Also, the temperature of visitors is taken at the entrance, and the visitors are allowed to watch the events wearing a mask.

CerModern offers open-air cinema screenings three days a week and hosts events to support art two days a week. Zihni Tümer, director of CerModern’s Culture and Arts Programs, said they have observed that people’s need for art has grown more than ever during the pandemic.

Tümer stated that they brought art lovers in the capital city back together with art under necessary precautions, and they have carried out this process with care, adding: “We also want to support all cultural institutions that are striving to survive this difficult time.”

Tümer said that they have allocated CerModern's stage to art institutions free of charge and that they want to respond positively to all of the institutions that want to hold events. Art lovers in the capital city will be able to watch theaters, movies and concerts in the open air as part of the events to be held at the center in July and August.