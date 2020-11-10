Turkey marks 82nd anniversary of Atatürk's death

Life came to a halt in Turkey on Tuesday at 09:05 a.m., marking the time of the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, one of the most revered figures in modern Turkish history.
A view of Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Ataturk, is seen on the 82nd anniversary of his death in Ankara, Turkey, Nov. 10, 2020.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.