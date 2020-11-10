Daily Sabah logo

Turkey marks 82nd anniversary of Atatürk's death

by DAILY SABAH Nov 10, 2020 12:55 pm +03 +03:00

Life came to a halt in Turkey on Tuesday at 09:05 a.m., marking the time of the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, one of the most revered figures in modern Turkish history.

A view of Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Ataturk, is seen on the 82nd anniversary of his death in Ankara, Turkey, Nov. 10, 2020.

(AA Photo)

The founder of the Republic of Turkey was remembered across the nation on the 82nd anniversary of his passing.

Citizens in the western province of Tekirdağ are seen standing by their cars during a moment of silence.

(DHA Photo)

One of the greatest statespeople of the 20th century, Atatürk is credited with shaping a new country from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire. He died at the age of 57, succumbing to cirrhosis.

People participate in a ceremony held at Istanbul Airport, Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 10, 2020.

(AA Photo)

People in the western city of Çorlu stand for a minute of silence in a park to mark the death of Turkey's founder.

(DHA Photo)

Students of Akdeniz University carry the Turkish flag in the sea to mark the anniversary of Atatürk's death.

(DHA Photo)

Life stood still even for fishermen and people at the beach as sirens called on all to observe a minute of remembrance in Antalya, southern Turkey, Nov. 10, 2020.

(DHA Photo)

Soldiers stand in silence during a ceremony at Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Atatürk, on the 82nd anniversary of his death in Ankara, Turkey, Nov. 10, 2020.

(AA Photo)

Soldiers stand ahead of the wreath placement at Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Atatürk, on the 82nd anniversary of his death in Ankara, Turkey, Nov. 10, 2020.

(AA Photo)

Citizens in Turkey's northwestern Kocaeli province stand for a minute of silence in a tramway, Nov. 10, 2020.

(AA Photo)

Soldiers take part in a ceremony in the eastern Anatolian province of Tunceli, Turkey, Nov. 10, 2020.

(DHA Photo)

A large crowd gathers to participate in a ceremony to mark Atatürk's death at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, where the great leader died on Nov. 10, 1938.

(DHA Photo)

A crowd waits in line to catch a glimpse of Atatürk's death bed at Dolmabahçe Palace, Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 10, 2020.

(DHA Photo)

Visitors pay their respects at Atatürk's deathbed in the Dolmabahçe Palace, Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 10, 2020.

(DHA Photo)

