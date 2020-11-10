Turkey marks 82nd anniversary of Atatürk's death

Life came to a halt in Turkey on Tuesday at 09:05 a.m., marking the time of the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, one of the most revered figures in modern Turkish history.

A view of Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Ataturk, is seen on the 82nd anniversary of his death in Ankara, Turkey, Nov. 10, 2020.

(AA Photo)