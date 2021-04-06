Yapı Kredi bomontiada, one of the prominent cultural centers in Istanbul, will host a new group exhibition featuring artwork by 13 artists from different periods in their careers. "The Cling," which is inspired by artists who continued to produce despite the emotional and physical challenges of the pandemic, will be on display between April 8 and March 8.

The artists featured in the group exhibition will present works that all relate to the theme of "clinging." The concept of clinging is personified through form and represents a point where the artist manages to weave both life and art into a physical spatial-temporal structure.

In this sense, the exhibition combines the contacts that the artists have established both with themselves and the outside world. While the artists' perceptions of the world and existence are transferred into the artwork, the passion that drives the act of creating art in itself is presented to the audience in the exhibition.

Among the artists of the show are Murat Akagündüz, Meriç Algün, Vahap Avşar, Asnax, Ergin Çavuşoğlu, Nejad Devrim, Selma Gürbüz, Gülsün Karamustafa, Gülşah Mursaloğlu, Michael Rakowitz, Ekin Saçlıoğlu, Güneş Savaş and Viron Erol Vert.

The exhibition can be visited for free on weekdays, apart from Monday, between 12 noon and 6 p.m.