In the realm where art meets the sea, an enchanting spectacle awaits those who dare to delve into the ocean's depths in Türkiye's holiday resort Bodrum. Imagine yourself within a mesmerizing underwater gallery, nestled in the profound sea depths, where you find yourself in the company of a school of artistic fish. These finned connoisseurs share your passion for creativity and are drawn to the captivating masterpieces that grace the sea floor.

This aquatic odyssey of artistry unfolds in a realm that few have been privileged to witness – a concealed underwater exhibition where imagination knows no boundaries. Within this breathtaking fusion of art and aquatic charm, the depths of Six Senses Kaplankaya have transformed into a stage for an unparalleled exhibition that has captured the hearts of art-loving sea enthusiasts. Leading this experience is none other than the visionary artist Ceysu Uçan, whose immersive artistry transports us into a cocoon of art and water, leaving an indelible mark on all who dare to explore.

Titled "Cocoon," the exhibition boasts underwater sculptures and mosaics, meticulously installed by the Kaplankaya team to preserve both the artworks and the natural environment. Submerged between 5 and 7 meters (16-23 feet) deep along Anhinga Beach, these striking pieces beckon visitors to venture beneath the waves. Artist Ceysu Uçan's contribution to this submerged masterpiece elevates the journey to unparalleled heights. With deft strokes and an imaginative flair, Uçan invites visitors to glide through a cocoon woven from the threads of art and water.

One of the artworks presented at the "Cocoon" exhibition, Bodrum, Muğla, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Ceysu Uçan)

The moment I descended into the sea's depths to partake in the underwater exhibition, I was enveloped by a sense of wonder that words can scarcely capture. It was as though I had entered a realm where creativity and tranquility danced in exquisite harmony beneath the waves. This extraordinary event offered more than just an art show; it was an invitation to embark on an enchanting odyssey into a realm where submerged masterpieces awaited discovery. Stepping into the domain of submerged masterpieces felt akin to entering a sanctuary of serenity. Amid the sea’s embrace, the concerns of the world above seemed to dissipate, replaced by a profound sense of tranquility. It was a space where time held no sway, and the distractions of everyday life melted into insignificance. The art-loving fish that graciously accompanied me on this journey added an enchanting layer to the experience.

Diving with instructors

Visitors have the chance to explore the exhibition through various underwater activities such as free diving, scuba diving, sea bobs or transparent canoes. Moreover, those interested can also engage with the artist's vision of the undersea world by learning to dive from skilled instructors at the Six Senses Kaplankaya diving school.

Funda Karayel dives into the exhibition, Bodrum, Muğla, Türkiye. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Ceysu Uçan's deep-rooted fascination with Eastern motifs, symbols and the integration of art with healing throughout her artistic journey serves as the foundation for the "Cocoon" exhibition. She employs diverse mediums like clay, sand and stone, crafting mosaic and sculpture pieces for this display that draws inspiration from individual and societal rebirth. This creative endeavor pushes the boundaries of material and technique, presenting an innovative approach to both spatial and material utilization. Notably, the artist emphasizes the exhibition's harmony with marine life by using eco-friendly materials that preserve nature, aligning with an environmentally conscious and sustainable ethos. Kaplankaya has embraced this project as a commitment to social responsibility, planning to allocate a portion of the proceeds from artwork sales to aid organizations in disaster-stricken areas.

For those intrigued by this experience, the "Cocoon" exhibition eagerly awaits discovery beneath the waves until October 2023.