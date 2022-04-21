A photography exhibition featuring artist Mustafa Yılmaz's exclusive shots from Anatolian lands has opened at the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) branch in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.

“Colors of Anatolia” was launched as part of the sixth edition of the Budapest Photo Festival, which annually represents the contemporary and classical values of photography with the presence of Hungarian and international art scenes.

A visitor photographs a work in the “Colors of Anatolia” exhibition, YEE Budapest, Hungary, April 20, 2022. (AA Photo)

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, festival director Kornel Kocsany said the aim of the Budapest Photo Festival is to establish close cooperation with the international cultural organizations operating in the country. “We are happy with the uninterrupted participation of Budapest YEE in the event,” he added.

Noting that Hungarian photography lovers had the opportunity to examine Turkish photography at the “Colors of Anatolia” exhibition, Kocsany continued: "The works in the exhibition reflect the Turkish photographic understanding, artistic richness and cultural richness of Turkey. I congratulate the artist for his work."

Portraits from the “Colors of Anatolia” exhibition, YEE Budapest, Hungary, April 20, 2022. (AA Photo)

Approximately 35 photographs are on display in the exhibition, which will continue until May 2. The exhibition aims to show the traces and influences of civilizations that adopted Anatolia as their homeland through architecture, clothes, food and most importantly, portraits of people.